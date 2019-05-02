Wheel Of Fortune Auditions Happening In Cleveland - May 11th and May 12th
SPINNNN THE WHEEL!
May 2, 2019
Auditions for Wheel of Fortune are spinning their way to Cleveland, specifcially at the MGM Northfield Park!
May 11th and 12th, Saturday and Sunday with auditions at 3pm, 4:30pm and 6pm.
Applicants are randomly drawn and play on site while producers evaulate player potential with final auditions taking place at a later date.
Since it's at the MGM Northfield Park, you'll have to be 21. Good luck!