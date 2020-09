What are you watching? Tim is watching Lucifer, Jen is watching Away, Producer Matt is watching Ratched / Lucifer.

Here's the top ten on Netflix - Wednesday 9/23/20:

1. Ratched

2. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

3. The Take

4. The Smurfs 2

5. Cobra Kai

6. The Devil All The Time

7. Away

8. Blacklist

9. The Social Dilemma

10. The American Barbecue Showdown