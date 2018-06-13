Whatcha Watching Wednesday: 13 Reasons Why, The Staircase, Safe

It's Whatcha Watching Wednesday, where Jen, Tim and the listeners share what they're watching! Here are the current things on Jen and Tim's television:

13 Reasons Why: "Two weeks after Hannah's tragic death, a classmate named Clay finds a mysterious box on his porch. Inside the box are recordings made by Hannah -- on whom Clay had a crush -- in which she explains the 13 reasons why she chose to commit suicide." (Taken from the offical Netflix summary)

Safe: "Safe focuses on Englishman Tom Delaney, a paediatric surgeon and widowed father of two teenage daughters. He is struggling to connect to his daughters as they still grieve the loss of his wife from cancer one year prior. After his 16-year-old daughter Jenny goes missing, Tom ends up uncovering a web of secrets as he frantically searches for her." (Taken from the offical Netflix summary)

The Staircase: A documentary about Michael Peterson, who was arrested of murdering his wife Kathleen Peterson. Was it murder or an accident?

The Handmaid's Tale: In a post-apocolyptic world, women are forced to be sub-servenant in a twisted facist new world.

Retribution: This miniseries focuses on two murders which effects two country families in Scotland.