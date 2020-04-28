What Will Stay Closed In Ohio? Coronavirus Update - April 28th

Following Governor Mike DeWine's April 27th conference, here's the following rules and buisnesses that will stay closed for now:

THE RULES:

Require face coverings for employees and clients/customers at all times.

Conduct daily health assessments by employers and employees (self-evaluation) to determine if “fit for duty.”

Maintain good hygiene at all times – hand washing, sanitizing and social distancing.

Clean and sanitize workplaces throughout workday and at the close of business or between shifts.

Limit capacity to meet social distancing guidelines. Establish maximum capacity at 50% of fire code and, use appointment setting where possible to limit congestion.

WHAT WILL OPEN

May 1st: all health procedures and operations that do not require overnight stay in a hospital, Veterinary and dental services

May 4th: general offices and manufacturing, distribution and construction companies but with proper guidelines

Certain retail, service and consumer businesses will be open starting May 12th

BUSINESSES THAT WILL STAY CLOSED FOR NOW