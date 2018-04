What Was Kate Hudson's 'Breakthrough' Movie?

Here's today's batch of Trump Toohey questions:

1. YOUR CLEVELAND CAVALIERS BEAT THE INDIANS PACERS LAST NIGHT AT THE Q. FINAL SCORE 100-97. WHICH CLEVELAND CAVALIER SCORED 46 POINTS?

A: LEBRON JAMES



2. THE “SCANDAL” SERIES FINALE AIRS TONIGHT. SHONDA RHIMES SAYS THAT THERE WILL NOT BE ANY SPINOFFS, AND ALSO TO NOT EXPECT ANY CHARACTERS TO SHOW UP ON “HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER”. KERRY WASHINGTON PLAYS WHICH CHARACTER ON THE SHOW? OLIVIA POPE? QUINN PERKINS? OR MELLIE GRANT?



A: OLIVIA POPE

3. LARA SPENCER WILL APPEAR LESS FREQUENTLY ON THE NATION’S MOST WATCHED MORNING NEWS PROGRAM, “GOOD MORNING AMERICA”. SHE WILL BE FOCUSING ON OTHER PROJECTS, BUT WILL STILL REMAIN ON THE SHOW ON TUESDAYS, WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAYS. THIS WILL MEAN THAT ABC WILL PLACE MORE EMPHASIS ON THE OTHER THREE ANCHORS THAT REMAIN ON THE SHOW. CAN YOU NAME ANY OF THEM?

A: ROBIN ROBERTS, MICHAEL STRAHAN. GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS

4. A BIT OF BIG CLAIRE DANES NEWS YESTERDAY ON TWO FRONTS. SHE TOLD US THAT SEASON 8 OF ‘HOMELAND’, WILL BE ITS LAST, AND ALSO…SHE’S PREGNANT! CAN YOU NAME THE 1996 MOVIE IN WHICH SHE STARRED, ALONGSIDE LEONARDO DICAPRIO?

A: ROMEO AND JUILET

5. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO KATE HUDSON. SHE ROSE TO FAME IN 2000 FOR STARRING IN THIS MOVIE, IN WHICH SHE WAS NOMINATED FOR THE ACADEMY AWARD FOR BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS.

A: ALMOST FAMOUS