What In The World To Do With Your Kids Today: Girl Scout Box Postcards
What In The World To Do With Your Kids Today: 3/17/20
March 17, 2020
We're introducing a new daily feature to keep you from going stircrazy with your kids!
You know what they say about Girl Scout cookies...once you have one, you want samoa! So what do you do with those boxes? Well Kristin from Perfectly Destressed has the idea to turn them into postcards! Take a listen to the podcast to find out how and see www.perfectlydestressed.com for details.