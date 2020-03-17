What In The World To Do With Your Kids Today: Girl Scout Box Postcards

What In The World To Do With Your Kids Today: 3/17/20

March 17, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
kristin gambacinni

Perfectly Destressed

Categories: 
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, News & More
Jen & Tim Show
Local

We're introducing a new daily feature to keep you from going stircrazy with your kids!

You know what they say about Girl Scout cookies...once you have one, you want samoa! So what do you do with those boxes? Well Kristin from Perfectly Destressed has the idea to turn them into postcards! Take a listen to the podcast to find out how and see www.perfectlydestressed.com for details. 

 

Tags: 
perfectly destressed
what in the world to do with your kids today

Recent Podcast Audio
Kristin from Perfectly Destressed - March 17th 2020 WDOKFM: On-Demand
What Should We Do With Our Kids Today - 3.16.20 WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk To Linda Carney From The St. Patrick's Day Committee WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Amy Edwards from UH Rainbow Gives An Updated Interview On Coronavirus WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - March 6th 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk To Dr. Edwards, Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist At UH Rainbow About Coronavirus WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes