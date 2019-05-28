What famous Cleveland Spots have you never been to?
What are a few spots we left out?
May 28, 2019
Cleveland is full of so many great spots, theres a pretty solid chance you havent been to EVERY one of them. Like we learned on the show today, Tim just recently went to BA Sweeties, Great Lakes Science Center, and the Memphis Kiddie Park for the first time so what spots have you never been to?
Here's a list of spots that will hopefully help jog your memory
Progressive Field, First Energy Stadium and Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
The Cleveland Metropark Zoo, the Cuyahoga County Metroparks, Greater Cleveland Aquarium
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Great Lakes Science Center
A Christmas Story House, The USS Cod Memorial
Playhouse Square, Public Square
Cleveland Museum of Art, Cleveland Natural History Museum
And many, many , MANY more.