What famous Cleveland Spots have you never been to?

Cleveland is full of so many great spots, theres a pretty solid chance you havent been to EVERY one of them. Like we learned on the show today, Tim just recently went to BA Sweeties, Great Lakes Science Center, and the Memphis Kiddie Park for the first time so what spots have you never been to?

Here's a list of spots that will hopefully help jog your memory

Progressive Field, First Energy Stadium and Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

The Cleveland Metropark Zoo, the Cuyahoga County Metroparks, Greater Cleveland Aquarium

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Great Lakes Science Center

A Christmas Story House, The USS Cod Memorial

Playhouse Square, Public Square

Cleveland Museum of Art, Cleveland Natural History Museum

And many, many , MANY more.