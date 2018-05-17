What’s On The Royal Wedding Menu

Everyone’s waiting to see what Meghan Markle wears to walk down the aisle at St. George’s Cathedral at Windsor Castle on Saturday to marry Prince Harry, but some royal wedding obsessed fans are also speculating what’s going to be served at the receptions.

We already know the couple has chosen Table Talk to cater, which is the same company Will and Kate used for their 2011 reception – they catered the wedding for Kate’s sister Pippa as well. But it’s the culinary details people really want to know about.

The wedding is happening at noon and will be followed by a daytime reception hosted by the Royal Family at Windsor Castle, and a lighter menu is expected to be served to go with the warm weather afternoon.

“People” magazine reports Royal chef Mark Flanagan will be in charge of the kitchen as they prepare for 600 guests.

The menu for the lunch will feature seasonal ingredients from the Queen’s estates and include passed canapés and more hearty bowls of food guests can enjoy while standing.

The wedding dinner for 200 guests will be a sit-down meal and cuisine is expected to be in a similar style. Meghan is known to love bold, red wines, so those are expected to be on the menu as well.

We do know that the wedding cake is being prepared by Violet Cakes and will break the royal tradition of serving a tiered fruit cake. Harry and Meghan have chosen a lemon and elderflower cake with buttercream icing that will be decorated with fresh spring flowers.