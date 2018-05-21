Westlake Woman Wins Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon

A Cleveland woman is a local marathon winner.

31 one year old Sarah Horbol of Westlake went through the finish line tape of the Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon on Sunday.

And our Women's 2018 Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon Winner is Sarah Horbol from WESTLAKE OHIO!!!! #HomeChick #westSIIIDE pic.twitter.com/NmbaQVD8KV — Cleveland Marathon (@clevemarathon) May 20, 2018

She finished in just over two hours and 51 minutes to earn the three thousand dollar prize. Horbol says winning the race in her hometown made it special!