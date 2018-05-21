Westlake Woman Wins Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon

May 21, 2018
A Cleveland woman is a local marathon winner. 

31 one year old Sarah Horbol of Westlake went through the finish line tape of the Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon on Sunday. 

She finished in just over two hours and 51 minutes to earn the three thousand dollar prize.  Horbol says winning the race in her hometown made it special!

 

