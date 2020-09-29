Wendy's: Buy A Sandwich Get A Free Coffee Till November 4th
Let's get our coffee on!
September 29, 2020
It’s National Coffee Day on September 29th! And, the only thing better than starting off the day with a warm Wendy’s® breakfast sandwich is pairing it with a FREE any-size hot coffee!
That’s a month of FREE fresh brewed hot coffee at Wendy’s from now until November 4st.
That’s right, participating Wendy’s restaurants are looking to serve ONE Million cups of FREE any-size hot coffee with the purchase of any breakfast sandwich. Now, that’s a deal worth getting up for.
You can get the Breakfast Baconator or try the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit!