Wear Your Cavaliers Gear At Eat N' Park for a Free Smiley Cookie!

Beginning this Thursday, May 31st, anyone at the Northeastern Ohio Eat'N Park Restaurants is eligeble to recieve a free Smiley Cookie. What's the catch? All you have to do is wear your Cavs gear!

Eat'N Park says it's fair game on what you wear: t-shirts, jerseys, pins, hats...just wear it, support the Cavs and get a free cookie. Not a bad deal in our books!

This deal will go through the entire NBA Finals at the following locations:

Austintown

Boardman

Chapel Hill

Medina

Mentor

Warren

Willoughby