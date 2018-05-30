Wear Your Cavaliers Gear At Eat N' Park for a Free Smiley Cookie!

We love some good free stuff!

May 30, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James

© Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Local
Summer of Stars

Beginning this Thursday, May 31st, anyone at the Northeastern Ohio Eat'N Park Restaurants is eligeble to recieve a free Smiley Cookie. What's the catch? All you have to do is wear your Cavs gear! 

Eat'N Park says it's fair game on what you wear: t-shirts, jerseys, pins, hats...just wear it, support the Cavs and get a free cookie. Not a bad deal in our books! 

This deal will go through the entire NBA Finals at the following locations:

Austintown

Boardman

Chapel Hill

Medina

Mentor

Warren

Willoughby

Tags: 
jen and tim
Star
102
cleveland
WDOK
CAVS
free
stuff
cookie