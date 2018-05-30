Wear Your Cavaliers Gear At Eat N' Park for a Free Smiley Cookie!
We love some good free stuff!
May 30, 2018
Beginning this Thursday, May 31st, anyone at the Northeastern Ohio Eat'N Park Restaurants is eligeble to recieve a free Smiley Cookie. What's the catch? All you have to do is wear your Cavs gear!
Eat'N Park says it's fair game on what you wear: t-shirts, jerseys, pins, hats...just wear it, support the Cavs and get a free cookie. Not a bad deal in our books!
This deal will go through the entire NBA Finals at the following locations:
Austintown
Boardman
Chapel Hill
Medina
Mentor
Warren
Willoughby