WATCH: Simone Biles Does Two Dramatic Gymnastics Feats!
Stunning!
August 12, 2019
Simone Biles became the first gymnast to land two twists and two somersaults (a double-double) from a high beam. She also became the first woman to successfully land the triple-double in competition. Both these feats happened at the US National Champsionship.
Take a look at the videos below:
-- -- --@Simone_Biles' historic triple-double on a 6-second loop. pic.twitter.com/gWiSvxhaS7— Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 12, 2019
@CLcecile = the entire gymternet pic.twitter.com/tGQ2YEcAvY— EMILY -- (@flipflytumble) August 10, 2019