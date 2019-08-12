WATCH: Simone Biles Does Two Dramatic Gymnastics Feats!

Stunning!

August 12, 2019
Jen & Tim Show

Jamie Squire / Staff / Getty Images

Simone Biles became the first gymnast to land two twists and two somersaults (a double-double) from a high beam. She also became the first woman to successfully land the triple-double in competition. Both these feats happened at the US National Champsionship.

Take a look at the videos below: 

