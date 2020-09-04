Walmart Drops "Top Rated by Kids Toy List"

Check out the top 37 toys of the season!

September 4, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Walmart dropped their "Top Rated by Kids Toy List." Here are the highlights:

  • Frozen 2 - Magic in Motion Elsa Doll ($59.00)
  • Paw Patrol Dino Patroller ($59.00)
  • Star Wars Dark Saber ($29.84)
  • Sensory FX ASMR Mega Bar ($19.88)
  • VTech KidiZoom Creator Cam ($59.00)
  • Disney Princess Vanity ($49.88)
  • Barbie Farm Barn Playset ($74.00)
  • My Life As Hello Kitty Dolls ($35.00)
  • Hatchimals Crystal Flyers ($29.77)
  • Na! Na! Na! Ultimate Surprise ($69.00)
  • L.O.L. Surprise Clubhouse Playset ($49.88)
  • Jetson Mars Light Up Kick Scooter ($34.94)
  • Semi-Truck and Trailer Ride On ($249.00)
  • Spark Puppy Piano ($19.82)
  • Little People Launch & Loop Raceway ($49.44)
  • VTech Helping Heroes Fire Station ($39.82)
  • Hot Wheels Sky Crash Tower ($44.68)

Check out the full list here!

 

All the toys on this list were tested and chosen by kids, so that’s a good indicator. 

According to the company, toys on this year’s list reflect what’s been going on over the past few months with the coronavirus, with trends like interactive play, educational toys, screen-free indoor entertainment, and energy-burning outdoor activities.

Walmart
Christmas

