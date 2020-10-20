Walmart Announces 'Black Friday' Deals Starting on 11/4 and 11/11

Love that we're moving away from Thanksgiving and spreading the savings love

October 20, 2020
Top deals on Nov. 4 event

  • Onn. 65-inch 4K UHD Roku TV for $228.
  • Apple Airpods (Gen. 2, wired charging case) for $99
  • Instant Pot 6-Qt. Duo Crisp for $79
  • iRobot Roomba 670 for $177
  • MSI GF65 Gaming Laptop for $799
  • HP Pavilion i5 GTX 1650 Gaming Laptop for $449

Top deals on Nov. 11 event

  • TCL 55-inch Class 4K UHD Smart TV for $148.
  • Onn. 50-inch Class 4k UHD Roku Smart TV for $128.
  • Shark IQ Robot vacuum RV1000 for $199 ($100 off).
  • Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (4GB RAM, 128GB storage) for a low $149.
  • HP 14-inch 2-in-1 Touch Teal Chromebook for $179 ($120 off).
  • HP Pavilion 15.6-inch Horizon Blue Laptop for $379 ($160 off).
