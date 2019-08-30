Predictions: The Hottest Toys of 2019

It's fun to guess what's going to be the most wanted toy of the year!

August 30, 2019
Here's a small list of what is featured on Walmart's Hottest Toys List. Check out the full list here!

  • 6V Plus Simba (Walmart exclusive) - $149
  • Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak (Wallmart exclusive) - $59.99
  • Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Super Paws Lookout Tower - $99.97
  • How to Train Your Hatching Dragon - $59.68
  • Marvel Spiderman Web Shooter - $18.84
  • Sesame Street Love to Hug Elmo - $29.97
  • LOL Surprise 2-N-1 Glamper - $99.88
  • What’s In My Purse Doll - $19.98
  • Poopsie Rainbow Surprise Dolls - $49.94
  • Build A Bear Workshop Stuffing Station Value Box (Walmart exclusive) - $25
  • Hover -1 Transport Scooter - $149
