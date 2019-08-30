Predictions: The Hottest Toys of 2019
It's fun to guess what's going to be the most wanted toy of the year!
Here's a small list of what is featured on Walmart's Hottest Toys List. Check out the full list here!
- 6V Plus Simba (Walmart exclusive) - $149
- Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak (Wallmart exclusive) - $59.99
- Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Super Paws Lookout Tower - $99.97
- How to Train Your Hatching Dragon - $59.68
- Marvel Spiderman Web Shooter - $18.84
- Sesame Street Love to Hug Elmo - $29.97
- LOL Surprise 2-N-1 Glamper - $99.88
- What’s In My Purse Doll - $19.98
- Poopsie Rainbow Surprise Dolls - $49.94
- Build A Bear Workshop Stuffing Station Value Box (Walmart exclusive) - $25
- Hover -1 Transport Scooter - $149