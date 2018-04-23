VOTE! The Voice Contestant And Cleveland Native D.R King Needs Your Help
April 23, 2018
D.R King is officially in the Top 12 of The Voice and he needs your votes!
Mood........ Tomorrow night tune in @nbcthevoice and vote for me and the #TOP12 #DRKing #teamDRKing #teamKelly #DRsorder #TheVoice #cleveland #voiceplayoffs #HBCU #CSU #PHIBETASIGMA
It all happens tonight at 8pm on NBC! Make sure to vote and listen to our special podcast with D.R King below - he shares some inside scoop!