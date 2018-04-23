VOTE! The Voice Contestant And Cleveland Native D.R King Needs Your Help

April 23, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
Jen & Tim Show

D.R King is officially in the Top 12 of The Voice and he needs your votes!

Mood........ Tomorrow night tune in @nbcthevoice and vote for me and the #TOP12 #DRKing #teamDRKing #teamKelly #DRsorder #TheVoice #cleveland #voiceplayoffs #HBCU #CSU #PHIBETASIGMA

A post shared by DR King (@drkingnyc) on

It all happens tonight at 8pm on NBC! Make sure to vote and listen to our special podcast with D.R King below - he shares some inside scoop!

d.r king
Podcast
The Voice
