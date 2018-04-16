VOTE! Cleveland Native D.R King Makes It To The Voice's 'Live Playoffs' Round!
April 16, 2018
D.R needs YOUR help!
Tonight, The Voice will begin it's live telecasts for three consecutive nights. Six artists from each team will perform tonight and during the Live Playoff round in hopes of making it into the Top 12.
