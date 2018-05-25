VIDEO! Cleveland Driver Gets Stuck In Wet Concrete Downtown

This Cleveland driver had a HORRIBLE Thursday.

This ding dong wasn’t paying attention and drove right into fresh concrete on Euclid. ----‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/fqmQHhRMB3 — Kate Warren (@KateWarrenCLE) May 24, 2018

Downtown #Cleveland. East 9th and Euclid..... car drives through wet cement, gets stuck and workers try to dig him out ---- pic.twitter.com/wLWyGRtyCu — J Urbin (@Jurbin_Legend) May 24, 2018

The whole thing happened yesterday afternoon along East 9th and Euclid.