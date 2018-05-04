VIDEO! Celine Dion Release “Ashes” From “Deadpool 2” Soundtrack

(Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup)

May 4, 2018
Celine Dion has contributed a ballad to the soundtrack of the upcoming flick “Deadpool 2,” and just released a video for the tune, “Ashes,” in which the foul-mouthed superhero dances alongside the singer in a pair of stilettos.

Celine is one of many artists featured on the upcoming “Deadpool 2” soundtrack, which drops May 18th. Other artists on the record include Salt-N-Pepa, Run the Jewels, Peter Gabriel, a-ha, Cher, Dolly Parton, Air Supply, Pat Benatar, Alicia Morton and Skrillex.

