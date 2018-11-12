Veterans Day: 11/12 - Deals For Veterans

Here's what is happeniung today:

Denny's: With a valid military ID, customers can recieve a free Grand Slam fbreakfast from Denny's from 5am-noon today

Golden Corral: Offering current and active duty military and resrvists a free meal at the buffet from 5 to 9pm today. The meal includes a free beverage.

Jiffy Lube: Veterans and active duty can recieve 25% off most services on Monday by using a coupon.

Bonefish Grill - Free Bang Bang Shrimp appetizer for active and retired service members with valid ID on Veterans Day.

California Pizza Kitchen - Vets and active duty military will get a complimentary entree from CPK’s Veterans Day menu on Sunday, November 11th. Plus, they’ll get a BOGO coupon to use at a future meal between November 12th and 18th.

Chili's - They’re giving away a free entree from their Veterans Day menu to veterans and active duty military on Sunday, November 11th.

Longhorn Steakhouse - Vets and active duty military can get a free appetizer or dessert, as well as save 10% on their check on Veterans Day.

Red Lobster - Veterans and active duty military can come in for a free appetizer or dessert at participating locations on November 11th and 12th.