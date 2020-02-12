Valentine’s Day Candy & Alcohol Pairings
Just in case you need that adult Valentine's Day
February 12, 2020
Here's how to pair some of your favorite Valentine's Day candies:
- Dark Chocolate & Port Wine - The fruity sweetness of port wine balances out the bitter richness of dark chocolate and Schor says “the mouthfeel of this pairing is superb.”
- Swedish Fish & Rosé - The wine is floral and “fruit forward,” but not overly sweet, so it makes a great combo with the sugary sweetness of the Swedish Fish.
- Fireball & Candy Hearts - Conversation hearts are pretty chalky and plain, which pairs perfectly with the overpowering cinnamon whisky.
- SweeTarts & Sauvignon Blanc - This wine is naturally tart and mixes well with the sugary sweet and tartness of the candy.
- Pop Rocks & Champagne - Bring on the fizzy goodness with the combination of Pop Rocks and bubbly for an intense sugar high. Just don’t put the candy in the Champagne because the experts warn that combination could be explosive.
- White Chocolate & Averna - White chocolate’s intense richness is balanced out by this Italian liqueur, which is sweet but has a bitter bite to it.
- Smoked Sea Salt Chocolate & Anejo Tequila - If you’re a fan of the smooth flavor of this tequila, you’ll swoon for the intense combination of it mixed with a bite of sweet and salty dark chocolate.