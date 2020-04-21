U.S. News & World Report's 2020 Top 50 Ohio High Schools
Thank you so much to our local high schools!
April 21, 2020
Here's the 2020 News & World Report's rankings for Ohio High Schools. Check out the full list here, and the 2019 ranking here.
- Ottawa Hills High School
- Walnut Hills High School
- Bexley High School
- Solon High School
- Indian Hill High School
- Wyoming High School
- Chagrin Falls High School
- Mariemont High School
- Dublin Jerome High School
- William Mason High School
- Aurora High School
- Oakwood High School
- Hudson High School
- Turpin High School
- Olentangy High School
- Orange High School (Olentangy)
- Olentangy Liberty High School
- Granville High School
- Rocky River High School
- Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School
- Bay High School
- Kenston High School
- Independence High School
- New Albany High School
- Cuyahoga Heights High School
- Yellow Springs High School
- Upper Arlington High School
- Sycamore High School
- John Hay School of Science and Medicine
- John Hay Early College High School
- Columbus Alternative High School
- Oberlin High School
- Avon Lake High School
- Dublin Coffman High School
- Grandview Heights High School
- Highland High School
- Orange High School
- West Geauga High School
- Revere High School
- Columbus Grove High School
- Anderson High School
- Westlake High School
- Jackson High School
- Twinsburg High School
- Canfield High School
- Marion Local High School
- Avon High School
- Perrysburg High School
- Strongsville High School
- Poland Seminary High School