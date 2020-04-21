U.S. News & World Report's 2020 Top 50 Ohio High Schools

April 21, 2020
Here's the 2020 News & World Report's rankings for Ohio High Schools. Check out the full list here, and the 2019 ranking here

  1. Ottawa Hills High School
  2. Walnut Hills High School
  3. Bexley High School
  4. Solon High School
  5. Indian Hill High School
  6. Wyoming High School
  7. Chagrin Falls High School
  8. Mariemont High School
  9. Dublin Jerome High School
  10. William Mason High School
  11. Aurora High School
  12. Oakwood High School
  13. Hudson High School
  14. Turpin High School
  15. Olentangy High School
  16. Orange High School (Olentangy)
  17. Olentangy Liberty High School
  18. Granville High School
  19. Rocky River High School
  20. Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School
  21. Bay High School
  22. Kenston High School
  23. Independence High School
  24. New Albany High School
  25. Cuyahoga Heights High School
  26. Yellow Springs High School
  27. Upper Arlington High School
  28. Sycamore High School
  29. John Hay School of Science and Medicine
  30. John Hay Early College High School
  31. Columbus Alternative High School
  32. Oberlin High School
  33. Avon Lake High School
  34. Dublin Coffman High School
  35. Grandview Heights High School
  36. Highland High School
  37. Orange High School
  38. West Geauga High School
  39. Revere High School
  40. Columbus Grove High School
  41. Anderson High School
  42. Westlake High School
  43. Jackson High School
  44. Twinsburg High School
  45. Canfield High School
  46. Marion Local High School
  47. Avon High School
  48. Perrysburg High School
  49. Strongsville High School
  50. Poland Seminary High School
