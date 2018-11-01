Update: Someone Named Their Kid After Colonel Sanders For $11K

Yup, it happened!

November 1, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
News

Recently KFC offered to donate $11,000 in college tuition to the first baby named Harland born on September 9th, 2018. It was a promo to honor Colonel Harland Sanders’ birthday, which is September 9th and of course, the 11-grand is for the chicken company’s 11 herbs and spices.

Well, they have a winner and it’s little Harland Rose, an adorable little girl who will now have a nice college fund waiting for her in 18 years. New baby Harland’s parents are calling her Harley for short and she’s got one great story to tell when anyone asks how her parents came up with her name.

Tags: 
kfc

