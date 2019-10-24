UPDATE: Popeyes' Delicious Chicken Sandwich Coming Back In November

I'd say scandalous, but I don't know if that's accurate to say!

According to reports, Popeyes Chicken's chicken sandwich is going to return next month. Bloomberg explained that Sun Holdings Inc, an operator of 150 locations, will begin offering them in early November. 

Popeyes is also gearing up by hiring more employees. 

When the sandwich originally came out, it sold out pretty quickly due to social media hype. There was some really crazy altercations as well including a man pulling a gun on a cashier after the sandwiches were sold out. (Of course something like this is unexcusable!).

The corporate parent of Popeyes Chicken said that "as soon as we’re ready to announce a date, we will let the world know."

