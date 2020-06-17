Underoos Are Back And In Adult Sizes!

Throwback to being a kid in the late '70s or '80s because wearing Underoos was the THING to do! And if you still wouldn't mind having Underoos, well they're still making them and in grown up sizes! They have six collections for the whole family:

A “Harry Potter” line, with designs including Gryffindor and Ravenclaw crests.

A “Star Wars” collection, with options such as Darth Veder, Rey, and BB8.

A Marvel line with favorites like Captain America and Spiderman.

A DC collection with Superman, Batman and Harley Quinn.

Minions from “Despicable Me”

A “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” line.

Some throwback faves are around like “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe”, and more current faves like “Paw Patrol.”

Check it out here.