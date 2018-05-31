Two Ohio Students Among Top 41 Students for Scripps National Spelling Bee finals

Congratulations to Snehal Choudhury and Nilla Rajan for making it to the finals for the Scripps National Spelling Bee! Choudhury is from Massillon, while Rajan is from Chillichothe.

This previous Tuesday, the 2018 Scripps National Spelling Bee started with 515 spellers, but it's been widdled down to only 41. 23 other spellers came from Ohio.

You can watch the Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals tonight, Thursday, May 31 from 10am-2pm on ESPN2 and 8:30-10:30pm on ESPN.