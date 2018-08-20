Trump Toohey: Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves Starred In Which 1992 Movie?

1. The MTV VMA Awards are tonight AT Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Who has the most overall MTV VMA wins? Hint: She has wins with songs such as “Crazy in Love”, “Naughty Girl” and “Check On It”?



Beyonce



2. Fans were both excited and saddened by yesterday’s premiere of the sixth and final Sharknado movie. The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time starred Tara Reid and John Heard. Now Tara Reid was once engaged to this member of the NBC News team back in 2000-2001. Was it Craig Melvin, Chuck Todd or Carson Daly?



(Carson Daily)



3. Kevin Spacey's latest film made just one-hundred-and-26 dollars in its first day. "Billionaire Boys Club" also stars Emma Roberts and Judd Nelson and is an independent film with a limited release in theaters and available through video on demand. Let’s look at his most successful movies: Out of these movies, which one was his highest grossing at the box office? American Beauty? Seven? Or The Usual Suspects?



American Beauty - $130 million

Seven - $100 million

The Usual Suspects - $23 million



4. Crazy Rich Asians topped the box office with a crazy rich total of $25 million. One of the movie’s stars, Constance Wu, is one of the leads in an ABC comedy series that will be starting its fifth season in October. Is it ‘Fresh off the Boat’, ‘The Gong Show’ or ‘How To Get Away With Murder’



(Fresh off the Boat)



5. Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves might be married in Romania! They’re not sure, but apparently they used a real Romanian priest to film a wedding in this 1992 movie.



(Bram Stoker’s Dracula)