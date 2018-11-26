Trump Toohey: William Shatner Played Denny Crane In WHAT Spinoff Show?

1. Baker Mayfield threw 4 touchdowns yesterday, and the Browns won 35-20. Who did they play?



Cincinnati Bengals



2. Today is National Cake Day! Time to play NAME THAT CAKE! I’m a delicious sweet English cake usually served with strawberries. What kind of cake am I?



Shortcake



3. The first trailer dropped over Thanksgiving for the much anticipated live action remake of the Lion King. Like the original movie, Mufasa will be voiced by WHICH actor?



James Earl Jones



4. William Shatner has a new Christmas album "Shatner Claus -- The Christmas Album" features holiday tunes by William Shatner. From 2004 until 2008, William starred as attorney Denny Crane in the final season of the legal drama The Practice and this spinoff series. A role that earned him two Emmy Awards.



Boston Legal



5. A Disney film dominated this weekend's box office. Ralph Breaks the Internet is this weekend's top film in the U.S. and Canada. Who voices the character “Ralph”? He also voiced the character in “Wreck it Ralph” back in 2012.



John C Reilly