Trump Toohey: Who's Older? Meghan Markle or Kate Middleton?

1. The Soldiers and Sailors monument at Public Square was damaged by a vandal. One of the three vandals climbed up on the artillery and a piece of the cannon broke off. Officials were able to recover the broken piece. The Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument is a monument to soldiers and sailors from Cuyahoga County that served in this war. Civil War? WW1 Or WW2?



Civil War



2. The LAST season of Orange Is The New Black is out today. Which one of these crimes is not a Level 4 Misdemeanor in Ohio? Disturbing a lawful meeting, failure to disperse or public gaming.



Public Gaming



3. Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton hate each other, right? Nope! They are actually closer than ever and talk and text "regularly". Since Meghan became a mother, they've become very close. Who’s older? Meghan? Kate? Or are they the same age?



Same age – 37



4. Playhouse Square announced their Cinema at the Square movies which include Jurassic Park, The Princess Bride and Animal House. Place those three movies in the correct order they were released.



Animal House (1978), The Princess Bride (1987), Jurassic Park (1993)​



5. Sheryl Crow is set to release her new album “Threads” on August 30th, and she insists it’s going to be her final record. Sheryl Crow won 2 Grammys, and was nominated for a 3rd, for this 1994 song.



All I Wanna Do