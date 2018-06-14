Trump Toohey: Who Wrote 1984? Name Strawberry Shortcake's BFF

1. THE 2018 WORLD CUP STARTS TODAY. THIS INTERNATIONAL TOURNAMENT HIGHLIGHTS WHICH SPORT?



SOCCER



2. Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo was vacationing in Italy when her purse was stolen! With the help of the chef and the police, she managed to track down the criminals and get her purse back. I wonder if Shonda Rhimes will be inspired by this incident and use it in one of her many successful programs. Which of these is NOT a Shonda Rhimes produced project? How To Get Away With Murder, Private Practice, Black-ish



(Black-ish)



3. Neil Patrick Harris didn’t recognize Rachel Bloom at the Tony’s, and it lead to some twitter shade. Neil Patrick Harris apologized, because he had met Rachel Bloom many times on this beloved show where he played Barney Stintson.



(How I Met Your Mother)



4. HAPPY NATIONAL STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE DAY! I’M ASSUMING THEY’RE SPEAKING OF THE FOOD, BUT LET’S TALK ABOUT THE 1980’S CHARACTER “STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE”. CAN YOU GUESS THE NAME OF THIS “STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE” FRIEND? THIS CHARACTER was depicted with blue hair in pigtails. Speaking with a Southern drawl, she was also known as being more than a little forgetful. Her pet mouse was named Cheesecake. NAME THAT STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE BESTIE.



BLUEBERRY MUFFIN



5. The first glimpse of Wonder Woman’s sequel was previewed yesterday. It’s not going to be called Wonder Woman 2…it’s going to be called Wonder Woman 1984! My first thought was of another piece of work called, “1984”, a beloved literary classic. Can you name the author who wrote 1984?

(George Orwell)