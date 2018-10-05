Trump Toohey: Who Won The Oscar For Best Picture in 1989?

1. A Star Is Born and the reviews are in: Bradley Cooper can sing and Lady Gaga can act. Bradley Cooper plays musician Jackson Maine, who Cooper says is based off Eddie Vedder. He’s the lead vocalist for WHICH American rock band? Pearl Jam, Smashing Pumpkins, or Soundgarden?



Pearl Jam



2. Your Cleveland Indians start playoff action today in Houston, against the Astros, at 2:05pm. Francisco Lindor plays which position? First Base? Center Field? Or Short Stop?



Short Stop



3. Shonda Rhimes’ work at Netflix is coming to life. Apparently she will be making a film adaption of the novel ‘Recursion’ about technology which can alter one’s personal memories. Now Shonda’s latest show on ABC is a spin-off of Grey’s Anatomy following Seattle Fire Station 19. What’s the name of that show?



Station 19



4. Today is World Teachers Day. Robin Williams played an English teacher and was nominated for an Academy Award for best actor, for the 1989 movie ‘Dead Poets Society”. Although the movie was nominated for an Oscar, it didn’t win, and lost to this movie. Field of Dreams? Driving Miss Daisy? Or Born on the 4th of July?



Driving Miss Daisy



5. Mumford & Sons is embarking on a world tour that will include a stop in Cleveland. The show, hits Quicken Loans Arena on March 9, 2019. Tickets go on sale at noon on Friday, Oct. 12. Their very first release from their debut album, was which song? I Will Wait? Little Lion Man? Or The Cave?



Little Lion Man