Trump Toohey: Who Won The First Season of the Masked Singer?

1. Matt Lauer and Annette Roque are officially calling it quits. Roque has filed for divorce from her estranged husband after 21 years of marriage. Matt Lauer was the co-host of this show on NBC from 1997-2017.



Today Show



2. Jessica Simpson is ready to tell all. The singer announced on Instagram that she is writing her first-ever memoir on February 4th, 2020. She’ll give us the details on her MTV show “Newlyweds”, and he split from this Lachey? Drew? OR Nick?



Nick

3. Jason Momoa got body-shamed over some vacation photos. Trolls said he has a "dad bod" now that his six pack is gone. Jason Momoa played this character in the DC Extended Universe beginning with the 2016 superhero film Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice.



Aquaman



4. Amazon is working on a live-action Lord of the Rings TV series AND now a ‘massive multiplayer online video game’. No release details at this time. Which decade were the trilogy published within? 1930s, 1940s or 1950s.



1950s (specifically 1954-1955)



5. A few costumed celebrities have been revealed for the second season of the Masked Singer: a skeleton, a flamingo and an eagle. Which celeb won this year’s first season of The Masked Singer?



T-Pain​