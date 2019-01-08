Trump Toohey: Who Was The Season 18 Bachelor?

1. Rumor has it that McDonalds is putting Donut Fries on the menu in February. Yum! Which donut shop/coffee place just had donut fries on it’s menu?



Dunkin’ Donuts



2. The Goodyear blimp is to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as an honorary member. Which one of these name has never been the name of a Goodyear Blimp? Spirit of Akron? Stars and Stripes? Goodyear-footie-footerton?



DUH



3. Start the day off right by celebrating National English Toffee Day! Can you name the popular candy bar made of toffee, almonds and milk chocolate introduced in 1914?



Heath Bar



4. Halsey tops the Billboard Hot 100 with her song “Without Me” this week. This is her second chart-topper following WHAT 2016 song where she was the featured artist?



Closer



5. Last night was the season 23 premiere of "The Bachelor". Women pulled out all the stops to catch Colton Underwood's eye. Since season 11 of The Bachelor, only once, which was in season 18, the Bachelor did not propose to the winner. Can you name the Bachelor of that season?



Juan Pablo Galavis