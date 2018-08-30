Trump Toohey: Who Was the 'Ex-Wife' In The Movie Mrs. Doubtfire?

Today's Trump Toohey Questions and Answers! 8/30/18

August 30, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

1.     KFC is going to pay $11,000 to someone who has a baby on September 9th, but they’re not handing that money to just anyone. The chicken chain is planning to award that amount to the college fund of the first baby named Harland who’s born on that day in honor of its founder.  KFC is an acronym that stands for what?!  

 

 

 


Kentucky Fried Chicken


2.     It’s confirmed: Mrs. Doubtfire will be coming to Broadway!  In the original movie, Robin Williams dresses up as ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ in order to spend time with his kids. His ex-wife is played by which actress?

 

 

 


(Sally Field)


3.     Happy Birthday to Cameron Diaz!  Who is she married to?  And been married to since 2015  

 

 

 

 

Benji Madden


4.     In celebration of the 25th anniversary of X-Files this September, FBI agents Mulder and Scully will be getting their own Barbie Dolls! At the show’s peak, 20 million Americans watched the show. Has The X-Files won more or less than 10 Emmy Awards? 

 

 

 


(MORE – 16)


5.     The upcoming Top Gun sequel is getting pushed back a year! It will be coming out in June of 2020 due to ‘extensive visual effects and complicated flight scenes’. On the Top Gun soundtrack there was Dangerzone, the Oscar-winning ‘Take My Breath Away’, and this third single by the Canadian Rock band Loverboy

 

 

 


(Heaven In Your Eyes) 

