Trump Toohey: Who Was The Cavs Coach Right Before Tyronn Lue?

1. Michael Bublé is the latest star to get in the car for Carpool Karaoke, and in addition to having some fun, things got very emotional. Bublé almost broke down when talking about his son Noah’s battle with cancer. Carpool Karoke is hosted by this late night host.

James Corden

2. Another reboot is coming our way…this time in the form of a reboot of the movie Clueless! What was the name of the main character, played by Alicia Silverstone, in this 90s high school flick?

Cher Horowitz

3. Reports say Disney is looking into rebooting the franchise “Pirates of the Caribbean” and it appears that Johnny Depp's time as Captain Jack Sparrow is over. Depp played in five films over 14 years and the movies made over $4.5 billion. Which one of these Depp movies was his highest grossing at the box office? Alice in Wonderland? Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest? Or Charlie and the Chocolate Factory?

Pirates of the Carribean: Dead Man’s Chest – 1 Alice in Wonderland – 2 Charlie - 6

4. Halloween kept a hold at No. 1 at the Box Office this weekend, while A Star Is Born spent a fourth week at No. 2. This Friday, the new Queen biographical film hits theaters. What is the name of this movie?

Bohemian Rhapsody

5. The Cleveland Cavaliers fired head coach Tyronn Lue after starting the season 0-6. Who was the coach right before Tyronn Lue?

David Blatt