Trump Toohey: Who Was The Beauty School Drop Out In Grease? Guy Fieri's Signature Show?

Sara Gilbert was quoted saying she’s ‘excited’ about the spinoff of Rosanne. Earlier this month, the show Rosanne was cancelled after THIS actress spewed some stuff on twitter.

(Rosanne Barr)

I didn’t know this, but apparently people thought Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood had a feud? Well they’ve disputed the rumors and recently grabbed a photo together. Kelly even joked that “Carrie and I don't even know each other well enough to be enemies”. Not to pit them against each other, but who has the most top ten hits on the Billboard Hot 100? Kelly or Carrie?

(Kelly with 11, Carrie with 4)

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman shared cute anniversary pictures on instagram to celebrate twelve years of marriage! Nicole was born in Hawaii while her parents were on student visas, and while she has her US citizenship, but which country is she primarily from? Is it New Zealand? Australia or Tasmania?

(Australia)

The Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2019 was released and there’s plenty of celebrities will soon have a star in the cities of stars. Among the new stars are Tyler Perry, Kristen Bell, Pink, Robert De Niro, and OF COURSE, Guy Fieri. Now Guy’s most popular show has had over two hundred and sixty episodes over the last eleven years. On the show, Guy Fieri goes looking at three types of restaurants. What’s the name of this show?

(Diners, Drive-ins and Dives)

Today is National Beautician’s Day! So thank you to the six beauticians who make sure I look decent. In the movie Grease, who is the name of the girl who is the quote, “beauty school drop out”

(Frenchy)