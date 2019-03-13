Trump Toohey: Who Was The Bachelorette In 2018?

1. Your Cleveland Browns are clearly going to the Super Bowl after news broke yesterday of an agreement between the team, and Odell Beckham Jr. What position does Odell play?



Wide Receiver



2. The official trailer for the live action version of Aladdin is out. What is the name of the princess in the movie Aladdin? Jasmine? Belle? Ariel?

Jasmine

3. HUGE NEWS yesterday, Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are both being charge for college admissions bribery schemes! What is the name of Felicity Huffman’s character on Desperate Housewives? Full name please!

Lynette Scavo

4. It’s going to be a star-studded night when the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honors its 2019 class of inductees later this month. Some of the presenters include: Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails presenting for The Cure. Brian May of Queen presenting for Def Leppard. And Harry Styles of One Direction presenting for Stevie Nicks. 1D consisted of 5 members. Can you give me the first name of the person missing from this list? Harry, Zayn, Liam, Niall and who?

Louis Tomlinson

5. The Bachelor ended last night and Colton was finally able to convince Cassie that she was the one for him! They also revealed that Hannah Brown will be the bachelorette for 2019! Who was the Bachelorette in 2018?

Becca Kufrin​