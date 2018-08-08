Trump Toohey: Who Voiced Puss In Boots in the Shrek Series?

1. YOUR CLEVELAND BROWNS’ DEBUT EPISODE OF “HARD KNOCKS” WAS LAST NIGHT. IT’S THE FIRST OF FIVE EPISODES THAT GIVES US A LOOK BEHIND THE SCENES. “HARD KNOCKS” IS ON WHICH TELEVISION CHANNEL?



HBO



2. Do you remember the song “Hey There Delilah?” It was the SONG of 2006, and now it’s going to be a television show! Apparently the show will follow the fairy tale explained in the song between a struggling singer-songwriter and a New York college student. Which band is behind the song ‘Hey There Delilah’? The Fray, Plain White T’s or The All American Rejects?

(Plain White T’s)



3. HAPPY INTERNATIONAL CAT DAY. SPEAKING OF CATS: PUSS IN BOOTS, A SUPPORTING CHARACTER IN THE “SHREK” MOVIE FRANCHISE, IS VOICED BY THIS FAMOUS ACTOR.



ANTONIO BANDERAS



4. For those who have stuck with the show, Ryan Murphy announced some of the cast of the eighth season of American Horror Story which includes STEVIE NICKS! The cast list is getting pretty juicy…Everyone knows Stevie Knicks was part of Fleetwood Mac. But do you remember THIS solo Stevie Knicks song which came out in 1983 and opens with the lyric, “No one looked as I walked by…”



(Stand Back)



5. Lance Bass was outbid on the Brady Brunch…and it was HGTV! They’ll be renovating the house, no doubt doing a whole series about it. Now, on this reality show on HGTV, individuals, couples and families look at three properties and end up picking one. Can you name that show?



(House Hunters)