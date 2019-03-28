Trump Toohey: Who Is Tim Burton's Ex-Wife?

1. Cleveland Indians start their season today in Minnesota. Game time 4:10. Which Major League Baseball team will they be playing?

Minnesota Twins

2. It turns out there was a SINGLE winning ticket in last night's Powerball drawing and it was sold in Wisconsin. Soooo, we didn’t win. Including the Powerball number, how many balls are drawn during a Powerball drawing? 3? 6? 9?

6

3. New movies tomorrow include the live-action Dumbo film directed by Tim Burton. Who is Tim Burton’s ex with whom he has two kids with? Hint: she has appeared in seven of his movies including Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Helena Bonham Carter

4. The trailer for season 16 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians dropped and boy did it get explosive over the Tristan-Woods drama. Which one of these has at least 16 seasons? Bonanza, Dallas or Lassie?

Lassie – 19

5. When Connor Cruise says, “I do,” to his “Scientology Princess” Silvia, one person who won’t be there is his mother, Nicole Kidman.That’s because his father, Tom Cruise, doesn’t want her there. Tom has 2 Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. One for the 1996 movie “Jerry MaGuire”, the other for THIS 1989 American biographical war drama.

Born on the Fourth of July