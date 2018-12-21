Trump Toohey: Who Started The 2018 Browns Season As Quarterback?

1. Happy Winter Solstice! The Winter Solstice means that THIS has come to an end. Summer? Fall? Hue Jackson’s head coaching career?



FALL



2. Sandra Bullock announced she once had a crush on Keanu Reeves. The crush happened when they starred in WHAT1994 film together?



Speed



3. Christmas is next week, but we can’t forget to celebrate today’s holiday: Ugly Sweater Day! Let’s play a round of ‘Name that Type of Sweater!” This sweater specie is defined as a “collarless knitted garment that has an open front”.



Cardigan



4. Boy are we lucky to have Baker Mayfield as the QB of the Cleveland Browns. I still can’t believe that he didn’t start the season as our QB. It was this guy.



Tyrod Taylor



5. It’s been reported that rapper Travis Scott has agreed to perform with Adam Levineand the boys on February 3rd in Atlanta for the Super Bowl halftime show. Can you name the first song released from Travis Scott’s most recent album, “Astroworld”?



Butterfly Effect