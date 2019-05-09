Trump Toohey: Who Stars In Varsity Blues?

1) Tonight is Nurses Night Out! We’re celebrating nurses at Bar Louie, details at star102cleveland.com. Which one of these is not a type of nurse? An RN? NP? or NPR?

NPR (RN - Registered Nurse, NP Nurse Practitioner)

2) Detective Pikachu is out tonight! It’s gotten very good reviews. In the video game, which of these is NOT a move that Pikachu can learn? Thunderbolt, Thundershock or Thunderslam?

Thunderslam

3) According to Rolling Stone, the College Admission Scandal with Lori LACH-LIN and Facility Huffman is getting a television adaption! The College Admission Scandal is being called Operation Varsity Blues. The movie Varsity Blues stars which American actor who was in Dawson’s Creek?

James Van Der Beek

4) Superhero fans, the new teaser trailer for HBO’s Watchman dropped and includes Regina King. She just won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress THIS YEAR in what film? The Favorite, If Beale Street Could Talk, or Green Book?

If Beale Street Could Talk

5) The Royal Baby has a name: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Many pointed out the name similiarity to Archie Andrews, the comic and main character in Riverdale. Archie Andrews on Riverdale is played by which actor?

KJ APA (K-J A-PA)