Trump Toohey: Who Is Snoop Dogg's Cooking Friend?

1. Your Cleveland Browns took care of business last night as they beat this team 5-0 in preseason action.

Philadelphia Eagles

2. Snoop Dogg is releasing his first cook book, “From Crook to Cook”. It’ll feature his own collection of recipes. You have to wonder if Snoop got help from his good friend who has also got in trouble with the law. Snoop’s friend has dabbled in television, plenty of books and of course has her own magazine. Can you name this Snoop Dogg friend?

(Martha Stewart)

3. The box office is predicting Crazy Rich Asians to stay at #1 this weekend in the box office, blocking Melissa McCarthy’s new movie ‘Happytime Murders’ from the top spot. Happytime Murders is directed by Brian Henson, the son of a very famous puppeteer who was the creator of the Muppets. What is the name of this Henson?

(Jim Henson)

4. Cedar Point is hiring for all types of positions for Halloweekends. Which roller coaster is the oldest one in the park?

Blue Streak (1964)

5. Yesterday, the song “Counting Stars” by One Republic became the 23rd song in history to be certified ‘Diamond’. Diamond singles move at least 10 million units. The first diamond song is this classic, which was a worldwide smash by Elton John in 1997.

("Something About The Way You Look Tonight"/"Candle in the Wind,” by Elton John)