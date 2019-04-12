Trump Toohey: Who Is The Simpsons' Mustached Neighbor?

1. Happy Birthday True Thompson! She turns 1 today. Of course True’s parents are this Kardashian, and this current Cleveland Cavalier.





Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson



2. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are breaking even more Royal traditions when it comes to the birth of their first child. The latest word? They’re probably not going to make grand exits from the hospital with their newborn in their arms for fans and the press to see. Kate Middleton did it with each of her ____ children. 1? 2? Or 3?





3



3. Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph and Tina Fey are going to Star in Wine Country, coming May 10th on Netflix. Name the movie that came out in 2008, starring Amy Poehler, Tina Fey and Sigourney Weaver





Baby Mama



4. Pink has shared another taste of her upcoming record “Hurts 2B Human,” which drops April 26th. The latest is the single “Can We Pretend” has the singer wishing things today were different. Which of these Grammy nominated Pink songs is her most recent to be nominated for a Grammy? What about us? Just Like Fire? Or Just Give me a Reason?





What About Us



5. Disney+ the official streaming service for Disney is coming in November and will start at $6.99 a month. The Simpsons will be available to stream exclusively on the app. What’s the name of The Simpsons’ left handed mustached neighbor? First and last name please.





Ned Flanders