Trump Toohey: Who Is The Simpsons' Mustached Neighbor?

Today's Trump Toohey Questions and Answers! 4/12/19

April 12, 2019
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

 

1.       Happy Birthday True Thompson!  She turns 1 today.  Of course True’s parents are this Kardashian, and this current Cleveland Cavalier.  
 

 


Khloe Kardashian  
Tristan Thompson
 
2.       Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are breaking even more Royal traditions when it comes to the birth of their first child. The latest word? They’re probably not going to make grand exits from the hospital with their newborn in their arms for fans and the press to see. Kate Middleton did it with each of her ____ children.  1? 2?  Or 3?  
 

 

 


3
 
3.       Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph and Tina Fey are going to Star in Wine Country, coming May 10th on Netflix. Name the movie that came out in 2008, starring Amy Poehler, Tina Fey and Sigourney Weaver
 

 

 


Baby Mama 
 
4.       Pink has shared another taste of her upcoming record “Hurts 2B Human,” which drops April 26th. The latest is the single “Can We Pretend” has the singer wishing things today were different.  Which of these Grammy nominated Pink songs is her most recent to be nominated for a Grammy?  What about us?  Just Like Fire?  Or Just Give me a Reason?  
 

 

 

 


What About Us 
 
5.       Disney+ the official streaming service for Disney is coming in November and will start at $6.99 a month. The Simpsons will be available to stream exclusively on the app. What’s the name of The Simpsons’ left handed mustached neighbor?  First and last name please.

 

 

 



Ned Flanders

Tags: 
trump toohey

Recent Podcast Audio
Checkin The Scene with Andrew Zelman - April 11th 2019 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Get Info From The Euclid Beach Boys About Eggshelland WDOKFM: On-Demand
Zachary Levi, Star of Shazam, Tangled and Chuck Joins The Jen and Tim Show! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - April 5th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Get The Dish About The I-X Indoor Amusement Park WDOKFM: On-Demand
A Prom to Remember on Cleveland Connection WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes