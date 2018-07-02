Trump Toohey: Who Sang 'Telephone' With Lady Gaga? The Name of E.B. White's Book About A Swan?

1. LEBRON IS GONE. HE SIGNED A 4 YEAR DEAL WITH THE LOS ANGELES LAKERS. CAN YOU NAME ANY OTHER NBA TEAM LOCATED IN THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA?



L A CLIPPERS

SACRAMENTO KINGS

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS



2. RANDOM STORY, BUT DID YOU HEAR THAT A MAN FELL FROM A CRUISE SHIP, INTO THE WATER, AND SURVIVED FOR 22 HOURS UNTIL HE WAS PICKED UP BY ANOTHER CRUISE SHIP. WHOA. CAN YOU IMAGINE BEING STRANDED? WITH NOBODY AROUND? SIMILAR TO THIS TOM HANKS MOVIE FROM 2000.



CAST AWAY



3. Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga might be collaborating? This rumor is bubbling under after both were discovered to be using the same New York studio. When asked, Miley Cyrus said she couldn’t ‘confirm or deny’ the rumor. Ooh! Gaga has a famous duet with a THIS female pop singer on the song, ‘Telephone’.



(Beyonce)



4. KALEY CUOCO IS A MARRIED WOMAN. SHE MARRIED HER FINACE KARL COOK ON SATURDAY AT A HORSE STABLE. SPEAKING OF ROMANCES, KALEY’S CHARACTER ON THE BIG BANG THEORY HAS HAD AN ON AGAIN/OFF AGAIN ROMANCE WITH THIS CHARACTER, PLAYED BY JOHNNY GALECKI.



LEONARD HOFSTADTLER



5. The CUTEST baby trumpeter ducks were born at the Cleveland Zoo. The zoo explained that these babies are important because they will help the efforts of reintroducing and releasing trumpeter swans into the wild. Author E.B. White, who wrote Charlotte’s Web, also wrote a book about a trumpeter swan who couldn’t speak and thus learned to play the trumpet. What was the name of this book? Was it The Swan’s Trumpet, The Trumpet of the Swan or The Trumpet and the Swan?



(THE TRUMPET OF THE SWAN)