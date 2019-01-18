Trump Toohey: Who Sang The National Anthem at the Super Bowl Last Year?

1. Kevin Hart will be playing the lead role in a film based on the Monopoly board game. Speaking of the board game, let’s play a round of Predict That Property! Can you name one of the two ‘blue’ properties, the most expensive properties on the Monopoly board?



Boardwalk, Park Place



2. How did we miss this yesterday?! Betty White turned 97 years old! Which role did she play on “The Golden Girls”?



Rose Nylund



3. James Corden and Baker Mayfield played: Nuzzle Whaaa? Haven’t seen it? It’s on the Jen and Tim show page at star102cleveland.com. Where did Baker play college football when he won the Heisman Trophy? Alabama? Oklahoma? Or Ohio State?



Oklahoma



4. Gladys Knight will be singing the Super Bowl National Anthem this year. Who sang the Anthem last year?



Pink



5. Build-A-Bear is celebrating “National Hug Day” this weekend with a beary special deal. Three select bears will be offered in stores for just $5.50 each on Sunday, Jan. 20 and Monday, Jan. 21. Founder Maxine Clark was so struck bythis epic collectible toy, and the inability to find the toy, that she decided to open Build A Bear in 1997.



Beanie Babies