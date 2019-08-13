Trump Toohey: Who Is The Primary Protagonist In 'The Crown'?

1. Chick fil A has a new menu option - mac and cheese. OH YA! Mmmmmm Chik Fil a. But if you’re in the mood for Chick Fil A on this day of the week, too bad, they aren’t open.





Sunday



2. “Friends” is celebrating its 25th anniversary by taking a break from the small screen and going big. As in, it’s headed for theaters for the first time ever. 12 episodes at more than 1,000 movie theaters across the country. Details on the Jen and Tim show page at star102cleveland.com. “Friends” aired on which network? NBC? ABC? CBS?



NBC



3. Missy Elliot will receive the Vanguard at the VMAs this year. What Missy Elliot song won the music video of the year award back in 2003?



Work It



4. The third season of the Crown will drop on November 17th. Who is the primary protagonist in The Crown?



Queen Elizabeth the II



5. Olive Garden has announced details of its Never Ending Pasta Pass and, for the first time, a chance at a Lifetime Pasta Pass. Let’s play a round of Count those calories. Rank these Olive Garden Appetizers from most calories, to least: Lasagna Dip, Fried Mozzarella, Calamari



Lasagna Dip – 950

Calamari - 870

Fried Mozzarella – 860