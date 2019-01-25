Trump Toohey: Who Played Regina George In Mean Girls?

1. Progressive is expected to hire more than 10,000 people nationwide this year. 2,000 of those positions will be available here in Cleveland. Can you give me the name of the fictional salesperson character appearing in more than 100 commercials for Progressive beginning in 2008?



FLO



2. Baker Mayfield has one of the top 10 highest selling jerseys in the NFL this season. What’s his jersey number? 6? 7? Or 9?



6



3. Cedar Lee Theater will be hosting Mean Girls to celebrate its 15th anniversary! The movie stars Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan and which actress who plays Regina George?



Rachel McAdams



4. Author E.L. James of the 50 Shades of Grey trilogy has announced a new book called “The Mister”. Can you name the third and final book in the Fifty Shades Trilogy?



Fifty Shades Freed



5. ​We’ve got a new commander coming to town on Handmaids Tale - Christoper Meloni will guest star on Season 3. He’s probably known best for THIS character on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.



Detective Stabler or Elliot Stabler