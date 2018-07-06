Trump Toohey: Who Played Dr. House in House?

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers

July 6, 2018
1.      In a bit of ‘WHAT’ news, a man in Canada called 911 because his McDonalds burger was cold. Police wanted to remind the public that this is NOT a reason to call 911. Now, which McDonalds sandwich am I? Lettuce, cheese, pickles, patties and secret sauce

 


(Big Mac)


2.      UH OH.  UH OH!  J LO HAS A RING ON THAT FINGER.  YES, HER RING FINGER.  COULD SHE BE ENGAGED TO A ROD?!?  STAY TUNED…CAN YOU NAME ANY OF HER THREE PREVIOUS HUSBANDS?  

 

 


MARC ANTHONY  
CHRIS JUDD  
OJANI NOA


3.       THE BIGGEST BOUNCE HOUSE EVER IS COMING TO NORTH RIDGEVILLE FROM JULY 13TH-JULY 15TH.  BY THE WAY, PEOPLE OF ALL AGES CAN BOUNCE IN THIS 10,000 SQUARE FOOT BOUNCE FACILITY.  SPEAKING OF HOUSE…ON THE SHOW “HOUSE M.D.”, THAT RAN FROM 2004-2012, THIS ACTOR PLAYED THE ROLE OF DR.GREGORY HOUSE.  

 

 


HUGH LAURIE  


4.      Idris Elba is in final talks to play the villain in the upcoming Fast & Furious spin-off movie, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. As of RIGHT NOW, how many Fast and Furious movies have there been?

 

 


(EIGHT)
1.      The Fast and the Furious (2001)
2.     2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)
3.     The Fast and the Furious Tokyo Drift (2006)
4.     Fast & Furious (2009)
5.     Fast Five (2011)
6.     Fast & Furious 6 (2013)
7.     Furious 7 (2015)
8.     The Fate of the Furious (2017)


5.      SYLVESTER STALLONE IS A BIRTHDAY BOY TODAY!  IN THIS SYLVESTER STALLONE FILM, ROCKY BATTLED A NEW CHALLENGER, IVAN DRAGO FROM RUSSIA.  

 

 

ROCKY 4 

