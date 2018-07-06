Trump Toohey: Who Played Dr. House in House?

1. In a bit of ‘WHAT’ news, a man in Canada called 911 because his McDonalds burger was cold. Police wanted to remind the public that this is NOT a reason to call 911. Now, which McDonalds sandwich am I? Lettuce, cheese, pickles, patties and secret sauce



(Big Mac)



2. UH OH. UH OH! J LO HAS A RING ON THAT FINGER. YES, HER RING FINGER. COULD SHE BE ENGAGED TO A ROD?!? STAY TUNED…CAN YOU NAME ANY OF HER THREE PREVIOUS HUSBANDS?



MARC ANTHONY

CHRIS JUDD

OJANI NOA



3. THE BIGGEST BOUNCE HOUSE EVER IS COMING TO NORTH RIDGEVILLE FROM JULY 13TH-JULY 15TH. BY THE WAY, PEOPLE OF ALL AGES CAN BOUNCE IN THIS 10,000 SQUARE FOOT BOUNCE FACILITY. SPEAKING OF HOUSE…ON THE SHOW “HOUSE M.D.”, THAT RAN FROM 2004-2012, THIS ACTOR PLAYED THE ROLE OF DR.GREGORY HOUSE.



HUGH LAURIE



4. Idris Elba is in final talks to play the villain in the upcoming Fast & Furious spin-off movie, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. As of RIGHT NOW, how many Fast and Furious movies have there been?



(EIGHT)

1. The Fast and the Furious (2001)

2. 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

3. The Fast and the Furious Tokyo Drift (2006)

4. Fast & Furious (2009)

5. Fast Five (2011)

6. Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

7. Furious 7 (2015)

8. The Fate of the Furious (2017)



5. SYLVESTER STALLONE IS A BIRTHDAY BOY TODAY! IN THIS SYLVESTER STALLONE FILM, ROCKY BATTLED A NEW CHALLENGER, IVAN DRAGO FROM RUSSIA.

ROCKY 4