Trump Toohey: Who Performed At The 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

1. Criminal Minds is coming to a close with a 15th Season airing later this fall. Which of these legal dramas has MOREthan 15 seasons? The Practice, Law and Order SVU or Night Court?

Law and Order SVU

2. "Aquaman" was finally dethroned, by newcomer "The Upside". Even so, "Aquaman" finally surpassed $1 billion earnings. Aquaman is played by which actor. Jason Momoa? Dwayne Johnson? Or Producer Matt?

Jason Momoa

3. Fans think Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are engaged. Katy Perry responded to Orlando's Instagram birthday message saying that she's glad she "made the right choice". Neither parties have confirmed the rumors. Orlando Bloom plays which character in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise?

Will Turner

4. The second season of Celebrity Big Brother has announced its celebrity line up including Joey Lawrence, Dina Lohan and more! Dina Lohan had a reality television series in 2008 called WHAT?

Living Lohan

5. The NFL has finally confirmed Maroon 5 will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show. Which musical artist was the headlining act of last year’s Super Bowl halftime show?

Justin Timberlake