Trump Toohey: Who Is Older: Winona Ryder or David Harbour?

1. Uh oh. UH OH! Friends is leaving Netflix. Not yet, but it’ll be off the streaming service next year and move to HBO Max. What was the name of the coffee shop that the crew of Friends would hang at quite often?



Central Perk



2. Burger King has something new - Tacos. And only $1! Let’s play a round of “Tell me that Taco”. This Taco Bell Taco is filled with meat, cheese and lettuce and surrounded by a hard, nacho cheese Doritos shell. Can you “Tell me that Taco”?



Doritos Locos Taco



3. After months of speculation, Lady Gaga announced her beauty brand called Haus Labratories coming to Amazon in September. Which one of these is NOT an iconic Avon color lipstick: Ravishing Rose, Sultry Carmine or Coral Fever?



Sultry Carmine



4. Are Romance Things in the air for Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder and David Harbour who plays Jim Hopper? Nope, they’re just good friends! Who is older: Winona or David?



Winona Ryder (47) David Harbour (44)​



5. Mariah Carey is no longer holding back when it comes to her personal life. If you thought she’s been with every man you can think of, you’re wrong! According to Mariah, she’s been with 5 guys ever. I would assume two of those guys are her two former husbands. Can you name them?

Tommy Mottola

Nick Cannon